The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on AES (NYSE:AES)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES (NYSE:AES) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AES. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

AES stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,307,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,810. AES has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AES will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

