AMEPAY One Day Trading Volume Reaches $525,811.00 (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. AMEPAY has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $525,811.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00064685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00073050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00095605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,416.53 or 0.07645762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,877.83 or 1.00196227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

