EOSDT 1-Day Volume Tops $270.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 29th. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $270.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001671 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00064685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00073050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00095605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,416.53 or 0.07645762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,877.83 or 1.00196227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

