Comparing Westaim (WEDXF) and Its Rivals

Westaim (OTCMKTS: WEDXF) is one of 192 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Westaim to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westaim and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $24.85 million -$34.40 million 50.76 Westaim Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million -0.55

Westaim’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Westaim. Westaim is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Westaim and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 265.70% 7.91% 6.77% Westaim Competitors -561.67% -79.11% -17.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Westaim shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Westaim has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westaim’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Westaim and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 1 0 3.00 Westaim Competitors 1005 4145 7539 202 2.54

Westaim currently has a consensus target price of $4.15, indicating a potential upside of 104.43%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 30.30%. Given Westaim’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westaim is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Westaim beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena. The Skyward Specialty segment is a U.S. based property & casualty diversified specialty insurance company group providing coverage primarily in the United States but also globally for certain risks. The Arena segment consists of two separate businesses, namely Arena Investors and Arena FINCOs. The Arena Investors including AI, an investment manager making fundamentals-based, asset-oriented credit investments on behalf of third-party investors; The Arena FINCOs, include specialty finance companies that primarily purchase fundamentals-based, asset oriented credit investments for their own account. The company was founded on May 7, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

