Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) versus Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Critical Comparison

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Alset EHome International alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alset EHome International and Hudson Pacific Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Pacific Properties 1 4 1 0 2.00

Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus target price of $29.29, indicating a potential upside of 18.57%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Alset EHome International.

Profitability

This table compares Alset EHome International and Hudson Pacific Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset EHome International -282.05% -61.62% -55.23% Hudson Pacific Properties -1.25% -0.24% -0.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alset EHome International and Hudson Pacific Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset EHome International $16.24 million 3.61 -$2.52 million N/A N/A Hudson Pacific Properties $804.97 million 4.68 $2.05 million ($0.06) -411.60

Hudson Pacific Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Alset EHome International.

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats Alset EHome International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alset EHome International

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest. The Studio Properties segment primarily used for the physical production of media content, such as television programs, feature films, commercials, music videos and photographs. Hudson Pacific Properties was founded by Victor J. Coleman in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Alset EHome International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset EHome International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.