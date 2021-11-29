Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPOA) Plans Dividend of GBX 33

Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPOA) declared a dividend on Monday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share on Thursday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Triple Point VCT 2011’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Triple Point VCT 2011 stock remained flat at $GBX 47.10 ($0.62) during mid-day trading on Monday. Triple Point VCT 2011 has a 12 month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 49.50 ($0.65). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.44. The stock has a market cap of £19.12 million and a P/E ratio of 6.62.

About Triple Point VCT 2011

Triple Point VCT 2011 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in cinema digitization, solar PV, anaerobic digestion, landfill gas, SME lending and hydro project management sectors. The fund considers investments at startup and more mature stages. It makes investments in small and medium sized companies.

