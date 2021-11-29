Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.65

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Spectris alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4783 per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Spectris Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.