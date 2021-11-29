Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in November

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.52. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.04.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile
Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.