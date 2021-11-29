Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in November

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.52. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.04.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Corporate, and Algeria. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment comprises of the Shaikan and the Erbil office which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan, as well as segmental information relating to the previously held Akri-Bijeel, Sheikh Adi and Ber Bahr blocks.

