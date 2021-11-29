Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Update

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 224.8% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of HXGBY traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $14.75. 203,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,810. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HXGBY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

