Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

DM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cross Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Desktop Metal stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.50. 5,015,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,041,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41. Desktop Metal has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the third quarter worth $37,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

