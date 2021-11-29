Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.
DM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cross Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Desktop Metal stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.50. 5,015,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,041,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41. Desktop Metal has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $34.94.
About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.
