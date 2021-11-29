The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $5.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,352,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,391. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.82.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,140,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,049,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

