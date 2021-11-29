Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRDSY shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prada in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. Prada has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

