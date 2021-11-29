Throne (THN) Hits Market Capitalization of $348,049.87

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, Throne has traded 52.4% lower against the US dollar. Throne has a market cap of $348,049.87 and approximately $1.14 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00002201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00064686 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00072932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00095195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,421.54 or 0.07623971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,217.34 or 1.00382947 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

