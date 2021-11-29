Hamster Trading Down 33.7% Over Last 7 Days (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, Hamster has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a market capitalization of $55.13 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hamster alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00064686 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00072932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00095195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,421.54 or 0.07623971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,217.34 or 1.00382947 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.