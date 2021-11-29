Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will report $426.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $428.00 million and the lowest is $424.20 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $351.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CHS traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,768,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,347. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $679.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

