Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($0.28). Seagen posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 182.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($3.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.67.

SGEN traded down $4.19 on Monday, reaching $165.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,440. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.40 and a beta of 0.80. Seagen has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $202.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.90 and its 200 day moving average is $161.01.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $7,442,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 34,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $6,187,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,918 shares of company stock worth $23,695,021 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.