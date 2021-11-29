Short Interest in Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Decreases By 84.9%

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the October 31st total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IMPHF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 313,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,662. Imperial Helium has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18.

