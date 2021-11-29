Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $42.39. 21,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Getinge has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90.

Get Getinge alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Getinge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.