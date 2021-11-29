Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,212,100 shares, a drop of 77.7% from the October 31st total of 5,447,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,671,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GBTC stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.18. 4,644,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,593,424. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.21. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $58.22.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile

