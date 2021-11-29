Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “

Get Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of SURVF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,097. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.22.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (SURVF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.