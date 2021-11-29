United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 604,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,478. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 72,170 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 674.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 58,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.