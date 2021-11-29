Auto Trader Group (AUTO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON: AUTO) recently:

11/22/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 745 ($9.73). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/12/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 670 ($8.75). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($9.15). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/11/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 815 ($10.65) price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/19/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 732.40 ($9.57). 1,851,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,317. The company has a market cap of £6.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 633.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 622.77. Auto Trader Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 742.80 ($9.70).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

