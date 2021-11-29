Auto Trader Group (AUTO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON: AUTO) recently:
- 11/22/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 745 ($9.73). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 11/12/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 670 ($8.75). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($9.15). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 11/11/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 815 ($10.65) price target on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 10/19/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Shares of Auto Trader Group stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 732.40 ($9.57). 1,851,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,317. The company has a market cap of £6.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 633.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 622.77. Auto Trader Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 742.80 ($9.70).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.
