Brokerages Expect Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Histogen’s earnings. Histogen reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Histogen will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Histogen.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,018.14% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Histogen in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 target price on the stock.

Shares of HSTO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.51. 706,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,861. Histogen has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Histogen by 456.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 789,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Histogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Histogen by 624.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 149,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Histogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Histogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body's natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex.

