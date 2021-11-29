H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HNNMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS HNNMY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.54. 271,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,686. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.