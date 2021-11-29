Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CTO Irina Krechmer Sells 2,904 Shares

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CTO Irina Krechmer sold 2,904 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $28,720.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Blue Apron stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.09. 1,234,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,898. The firm has a market cap of $242.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 136.00%.
Blue Apron Company Profile
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.
