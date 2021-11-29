Maxcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $463,017.34 and approximately $1.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,274.45 or 0.98798225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00048510 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.66 or 0.00315091 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.78 or 0.00501589 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00014146 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.40 or 0.00183541 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010539 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.