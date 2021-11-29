YOYOW (YOYOW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.03 Million

YOYOW (CURRENCY:YOYOW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One YOYOW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YOYOW has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. YOYOW has a total market cap of $12.26 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00043016 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00232513 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00089179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YOYOW Coin Profile

YOYOW is a coin. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,054,824,809 coins and its circulating supply is 507,025,338 coins. YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here . YOYOW’s official website is yoyow.org

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

Buying and Selling YOYOW

