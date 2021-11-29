NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK) Short Interest Up 340.2% in November

NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,561,400 shares, an increase of 340.2% from the October 31st total of 581,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,344,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DRNK stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.00. 51,416,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,965,109. NOHO has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

NOHO Company Profile

NOHO, Inc develops, markets, sells and distributes a functional lifestyle beverage category product NOHO-The Hangover Defense. Its flagship product is a dietary supplement, taken before or during the consumption of alcohol that may help to prevent the symptoms associated with a hangover. The company was founded by Eric K.

