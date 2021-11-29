Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in November

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the October 31st total of 352,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 168.2 days.

OTCMKTS EUTLF remained flat at $$12.57 during trading hours on Monday. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56.

EUTLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

