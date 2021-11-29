Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 324.1% from the October 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elkem ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Elkem ASA alerts:

ELKEF stock remained flat at $$3.70 during midday trading on Monday. Elkem ASA has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.