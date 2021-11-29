Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.99

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.99 and last traded at $68.79, with a volume of 1531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COIHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.6606 dividend. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.03%.

About Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

