Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.20

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.20 and last traded at $37.55, with a volume of 1506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.77.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91.

About Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

