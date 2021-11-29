Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.34

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Separately, Erste Group raised shares of Semperit Aktiengesellschaft from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Semperit Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a market cap of $604.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $320.32 million during the quarter.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEIGY)

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber and plastic products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves in the industrial area.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.