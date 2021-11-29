Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.81

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 7286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

