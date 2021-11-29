Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $2.09 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $61.83. 235,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,270,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $261.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average of $59.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

