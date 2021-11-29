Metronome Price Hits $5.48 on Major Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $68.16 million and $118,890.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $5.48 or 0.00009453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metronome has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00064383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00072952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00095112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,411.00 or 0.07608965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,906.72 or 0.99888879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,609,091 coins and its circulating supply is 12,436,897 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

