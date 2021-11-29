Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 179.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

In other news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,956,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,064,000 after buying an additional 281,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,175,000 after buying an additional 94,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,479,000 after acquiring an additional 536,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,379,000 after acquiring an additional 65,350 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,664,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

