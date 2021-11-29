$42.66 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to post $42.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $51.20 million. FibroGen reported sales of $65.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $261.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $270.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $206.33 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $295.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FGEN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

FGEN stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. 824,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,942. FibroGen has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in FibroGen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,035,000 after purchasing an additional 771,790 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 22.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 61,374 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 221.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 156,490 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,272,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

