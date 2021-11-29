Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Brokerages expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.22. Surgery Partners posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Surgery Partners stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 491,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,171. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 3.00. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $217,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.