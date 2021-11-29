-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rallybio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rallybio will report full year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rallybio.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.52.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Rallybio stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.22. 26,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,726. Rallybio has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

