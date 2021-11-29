Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rémy Cointreau (REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS: REMYY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/29/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.
- 11/29/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 11/26/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 11/26/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 11/24/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company's portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. "
- 11/23/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/16/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.
- 11/13/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 10/29/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 10/26/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.
- 10/25/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/15/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 10/8/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 10/8/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Shares of REMYY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.15. 67,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59. Rémy Cointreau SA has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th.
