Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rémy Cointreau (REMYY)

11/29/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

11/29/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/26/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/26/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/24/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

11/23/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

11/16/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

11/15/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

11/13/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

10/29/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/26/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

10/25/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/15/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

10/12/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/8/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/8/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of REMYY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.15. 67,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59. Rémy Cointreau SA has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

