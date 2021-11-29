Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

LKHLY traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 288. Lonking has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lonking from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

