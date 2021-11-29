Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KHOLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Koç Holding AS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.26. 1,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,707. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. Koç Holding AS has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

