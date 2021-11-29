Insider Buying: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,922 Shares of Stock

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $15,837.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Commodore Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 9,979 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $54,784.71.

On Friday, November 19th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 3,225 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $17,544.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 9,622 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $56,288.70.

On Monday, November 8th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 560 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $3,354.40.

On Thursday, November 4th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 1,400 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $8,232.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 8,880 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,083.20.

On Friday, October 29th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 44,651 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $254,957.21.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 39,581 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $215,716.45.

On Friday, October 22nd, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 27,629 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $152,235.79.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 40,663 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $221,206.72.

Shares of STSA stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.89. 47,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,552. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STSA. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STSA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 872,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

