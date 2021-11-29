Insider Buying: PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Purchases 2,800 Shares of Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Sang Young Lee bought 10,300 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.09 per share, for a total transaction of $227,527.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Sang Young Lee bought 10,719 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $240,963.12.

NASDAQ PCB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.87. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 35.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

