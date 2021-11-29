$0.36 EPS Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

Equities analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. First Foundation reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.00. 143,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,536.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 26,193 shares of company stock worth $640,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Foundation by 218.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.