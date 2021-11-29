$0.36 EPS Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. First Foundation reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.00. 143,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,536.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 26,193 shares of company stock worth $640,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Foundation by 218.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

