Effect.AI (EFX) Price Hits $0.0179 on Top Exchanges

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.73 or 0.00202296 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.62 or 0.00688403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014518 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008623 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

