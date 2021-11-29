Zacks: Brokerages Expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. Digital Turbine reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

APPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.13.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 77.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

APPS stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $54.21. 2,373,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,544,321. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.98.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

