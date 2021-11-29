$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will announce $330,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year sales of $1.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $1.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $950,000.00, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $2.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

SYBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.82.

SYBX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 199,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.50. Synlogic has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $5.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $456,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter worth about $30,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synlogic by 105.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 888,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synlogic by 45.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 79,953 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Synlogic by 81.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

