Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

JNJ traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.17. 93,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,015,250. The stock has a market cap of $419.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.43 and a 200 day moving average of $167.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.06 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

